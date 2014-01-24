Gordon Hoffman Charity Golf Classic

Mark your calendar! The 9th Annual Gordon Hoffman Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, August 20th at Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club. The money raised by this tournament will benefit Foothills Academy Society and will make a huge difference in the lives of children and families affected by Learning Disabilities and ADHD.
This tournament promises a great day of golf on this beautiful, private golf course and a fun day which supports a great cause. Tee-off will be at 8:00 am. The tournament will include breakfast, lunch and a banquet/auction plus fun activities like a chance to participate in the $1 Million Hole in One contest.
All funds raised by this tournament will be matched up to 50% by the Birdies for Kids (BFK) presented by AltaLink program. With your help, we can ensure that children and families affected by Learning Disabilities and/or ADHD can access high quality, specialized programs regardless of their financial situation. Thanks to the Birdies for Kids program, your dollars will go even further.
We need sponsors, golfers and donors to make this day a success.
