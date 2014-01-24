Gordon Hoffman Charity Golf Classic





Monday, August 20th at Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club. The money raised by this tournament will benefit Mark your calendar! The 9th Annual Gordon Hoffman Charity Golf Tournament will take place onat Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club. The money raised by this tournament will benefit Foothills Academy Society and will make a huge difference in the lives of children and families affected by Learning Disabilities and ADHD.

This tournament promises a great day of golf on this beautiful, private golf course and a fun day which supports a great cause. Tee-off will be at 8:00 am. The tournament will include breakfast, lunch and a banquet/auction plus fun activities like a chance to participate in the $1 Million Hole in One contest.

We need sponsors, golfers and donors to make this day a success.





Register Today!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></p> <div><img class="aligncenter wp-image-98387" src="http://www.foothillsacademy.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Thank-You-Ad-JFP-2017-1-708x1024.png" alt="Thank You Poster 2017" width="500" height="723" /></div> <div>If you’d like more information or have any questions, please contact Janice Nelson at Foothills Academy Society at 403-270-9400 or through the Contact Form below.</div> <p> </p> <p><span style="color: #000000;"><img class="alignleft wp-image-97647" src="http://www.foothillsacademy.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Gordon.jpg" alt="Gordon Hoffman" width="200" height="200" />To learn more about Gordon Hoffman and his contributions to Calgarians,</span> <span style="color: #800000;"><a style="color: #800000;" href="http://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/corbella-gord-hoffmans-annual-tradition-is-glorious-example-of-christmas-spirit" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">click here</a>.</span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span style="border-radius: 2px; text-indent: 20px; width: auto; padding: 0px 4px 0px 0px; text-align: center; font: bold 11px/20px 'Helvetica Neue',Helvetica,sans-serif; color: #ffffff; background: #bd081c no-repeat scroll 3px 50% / 14px 14px; position: absolute; opacity: 0.85; z-index: 8675309; display: none; cursor: pointer; top: 1365px; left: 461px;">Save</span></p> <p><span style="border-radius: 2px; text-indent: 20px; width: auto; padding: 0px 4px 0px 0px; text-align: center; font: bold 11px/20px 'Helvetica Neue',Helvetica,sans-serif; color: #ffffff; background: #bd081c no-repeat scroll 3px 50% / 14px 14px; position: absolute; opacity: 1; z-index: 8675309; display: none; cursor: pointer; top: 36px; left: 461px;">Save</span></p> <p><span style="border-radius: 2px; text-indent: 20px; width: auto; padding: 0px 4px 0px 0px; text-align: center; font: bold 11px/20px 'Helvetica Neue',Helvetica,sans-serif; color: #ffffff; background: #bd081c no-repeat scroll 3px 50% / 14px 14px; position: absolute; opacity: 1; z-index: 8675309; display: none; cursor: pointer;">Save</span></p> <p><span style="border-radius: 2px; text-indent: 20px; width: auto; padding: 0px 4px 0px 0px; text-align: center; font: bold 11px/20px 'Helvetica Neue',Helvetica,sans-serif; color: #ffffff; background: #bd081c no-repeat scroll 3px 50% / 14px 14px; position: absolute; opacity: 1; z-index: 8675309; display: none; cursor: pointer; top: 36px; left: 455px;">Save</span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Donate Now!



